Congressional candidate Daniel Hernandez said staffer's car shot at in Tucson

Daniel Hernandez, who is running for Congress in CD-7, which includes part of Yuma County, said someone shot at a campaign staffer's car outside his family's home in Tucson.

Hernandez said the shooting took place Thursday night out the family's home, which also serves as campaign headquarters.

Police responded to the scene and Hernandez said they were conducting an investigation.

In a released statement, Hernandez said all in the home are safe.

"Our family, our staff and our supporters deserve to feel safe," he said. "Violence and intimidation have no place in our politics. We will not be deterred."

