Congressional candidate Daniel Hernandez said staffer's car shot at in Tucson

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 14, 2025 at 1:50 PM MST
Former Arizona state Rep. Daniel Hernandez announced he is running for Congress on Monday, March 24, 2025.
Provided to KAWC.
Former Arizona state Rep. Daniel Hernandez announced he is running for Congress on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Daniel Hernandez, who is running for Congress in CD-7, which includes part of Yuma County, said someone shot at a campaign staffer's car outside his family's home in Tucson.

Hernandez said the shooting took place Thursday night out the family's home, which also serves as campaign headquarters.

Police responded to the scene and Hernandez said they were conducting an investigation.

In a released statement, Hernandez said all in the home are safe.

"Our family, our staff and our supporters deserve to feel safe," he said. "Violence and intimidation have no place in our politics. We will not be deterred."

—-
Stay tuned to KAWC for more information as it becomes available.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
