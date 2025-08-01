© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
UFC Hall of Famer Kelvin Gastelum brings Yuma Fight League to town

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 1, 2025 at 4:52 PM MST
Kelvin Gastelum, who grew up in Yuma and was recently named to the UFC Hall of Fame, visited the KAWC studios on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Kelvin Gastelum, who grew up in Yuma and was recently named to the UFC Hall of Fame, visited the KAWC studios on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

If you're a fan of mixed martial arts, also known as MMA, or even if you're not, you've probably heard of Kelvin Gastelum.

He wrestled at Cibola High School in Yuma and is one of a few local wrestlers who have gone on to the big leagues in MMA in the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship).

Gastelum visited the KAWC studios as he gets ready for the Yuma Fight League, an organization he helped start. It has an event Saturday night at the Yuma County Fairgrounds. A meet and greet is scheduled for Friday night.

Yuma County and specifically Somerton has become a fertile ground for amateur wrestlers. For about three decades wrestlers have been coming out of Somerton- Pepe Moreno, the Anaya brothers and now their children are succeeding at the high school level and have gone on to wrestle in college including at Arizona State.

And if there's a UFC fight on any given Saturday night, you can bet sports bars in Yuma will be busy with UFC fans.

Gastelum said it's the amateur wrestling (not WWE) background that leads some into college and even MMA.

Events like the Yuma Fight League and a recent MMA night at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma show MMA is here to stay with fighters at all levels from Yuma and throughout Arizona.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from UFC Hall of Famer Kelvin Gastelum.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
