© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two weeks after election, Adelita Grijalva still hasn't been sworn in

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM MST
Congressional candidate Adelita Grijalva, left, speaks to voters at the 85350 restaurant in Somerton on Saturday, Aug. 23.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Then-Congressional candidate Adelita Grijalva, left, speaks to voters at the 85350 restaurant in Somerton on Saturday, Aug. 23.

It has been two weeks since Adelita Grijalva won a special election for Arizona’s Congressional District 7. That includes part of Yuma, Somerton, San Luis and Tucson.

But, as of late Monday, there was still no announcement of when she would be sworn in.

The federal government remains shut down since last week. On Monday, Representative-Elect Grijalva sent a letter to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

In it, Grijalva said the district remains without essential constituent services. She said is unable to hire staff, open district offices or respond to constituent concerns.

Grijalva’s father, the late Congressman Raul Grijalva, had a Yuma County office in Somerton. Adelita Grijalva has not said if she will keep that office or open a new office in Yuma County.

Fellow Democrats from Arizona and around the U.S. have joined in on calling Speaker Johnson to swear in Grijalva.
News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content