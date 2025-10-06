Two weeks after election, Adelita Grijalva still hasn't been sworn in

It has been two weeks since Adelita Grijalva won a special election for Arizona’s Congressional District 7. That includes part of Yuma, Somerton, San Luis and Tucson.

But, as of late Monday, there was still no announcement of when she would be sworn in.

The federal government remains shut down since last week. On Monday, Representative-Elect Grijalva sent a letter to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

In it, Grijalva said the district remains without essential constituent services. She said is unable to hire staff, open district offices or respond to constituent concerns.

Grijalva’s father, the late Congressman Raul Grijalva, had a Yuma County office in Somerton. Adelita Grijalva has not said if she will keep that office or open a new office in Yuma County.

Fellow Democrats from Arizona and around the U.S. have joined in on calling Speaker Johnson to swear in Grijalva.