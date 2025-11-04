Hobbs in Yuma, talks SNAP cuts, businesses impacted by tariffs

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs was in Yuma on Monday. Gov. Hobbs is crossing the state on what she’s calling her Arizona First Tour.

Hobbs formally announced last month that she is running for re-election in2026.

In Yuma, the governor met with local elected officials, small business owners and ag leaders at Cafecito to discuss the impacts of higher costs for them.

Jonathan Dinsmore owns and operates Dinsmore Farms in Yuma..

“Right now, we’re just looking to make sure we take care of our ag employees, focusing heavily on our resources like our water and being able to look at and plan ahead for certain prices with fertilizers, and fuels," Dinsmore said. "Machinery costs are difficult right now. Anything we can do to be able to work with our state legislators and our governor would be really helpful.”

While in Yuma, Gov. Hobbs also visited the Amberly’s Place domestic violence shelter.

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from Hobbs and more on her visit.