© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hobbs in Yuma, talks SNAP cuts, businesses impacted by tariffs

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 4, 2025 at 3:20 PM MST
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, center, speaks with ag leaders, left to right, Jonathan Dinsmore of Dinsmore Farms, Jesus Tovar, president of
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, center, speaks with ag leaders, left to right, Jonathan Dinsmore of Dinsmore Farms, Jesus Tovar, president of T & P Farms, Inc. and Juli Jessen, chief executive officer of Gowan Group at Cafecito in Yuma on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. Hobbs visited with several groups as she announced last month she's running for re-election.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs was in Yuma on Monday. Gov. Hobbs is crossing the state on what she’s calling her Arizona First Tour.

Hobbs formally announced last month that she is running for re-election in2026.

In Yuma, the governor met with local elected officials, small business owners and ag leaders at Cafecito to discuss the impacts of higher costs for them.

Jonathan Dinsmore owns and operates Dinsmore Farms in Yuma..

“Right now, we’re just looking to make sure we take care of our ag employees, focusing heavily on our resources like our water and being able to look at and plan ahead for certain prices with fertilizers, and fuels," Dinsmore said. "Machinery costs are difficult right now. Anything we can do to be able to work with our state legislators and our governor would be really helpful.”

While in Yuma, Gov. Hobbs also visited the Amberly’s Place domestic violence shelter.

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from Hobbs and more on her visit.
Tags
News Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content