Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announces re-election campaign

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 8, 2025 at 6:23 PM MST
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, center, makes public remarks at the State Capitol in Phoenix on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Behind Hobbs are Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and State Treasurer Kimberly Yee.
twitter.com/katiehobbs
Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Wednesday officially announced that she is running for re-election.

In a campaign video released Wednesday morning, Gov. Hobbs said "From cutting taxes for middle-class families and lowering the cost of childcare to deploying the National Guard to secure our border, I'm proud of what we've accomplished over the past three years to put Arizona first."

“While Washington keeps driving up costs and fueling chaos, we’re balancing budgets, lowering costs, and delivering real results here at home," Hobbs said. "That’s why I’m running to serve you for four more years — to keep moving Arizona forward."

Gov. Hobbs was last in Yuma in June when she visited a Sunset Health clinic and heard from Sunset officials and patients on how federal cuts to Medicaid would hurt them.

In the Republican primary to challenge Hobbs, there are three candidates at this time: Congressman Andy Biggs, who visited Yuma and San Luis last weekend, Karrin Taylor Robson and Congressman David Schweikert.

In a released statement, Courtney Alexander, communications director for the Republican Governors Association, said “Over the past three years Katie Hobbs has proven she’s in over her head and out of touch with everyday Arizonans. She vetoed legislation to crack down on fentanyl dealers, opposed the Secure the Border Act and even supported taxes on groceries at a time when families can least afford it."
