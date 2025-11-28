Yuma businesses hope small business Saturday brings holiday boost

As millions of Americans flock to Black Friday sales nationwide, business owners in Yuma are encouraging shoppers to shop local for small business Saturday.

The annual event, held the Saturday after Thanksgiving, encourages consumers to support locally owned shops and restaurants that help drive the economic health of their communities.

Nicole Millis, owner of Kiwis Distinguished Pet Goods, a boutique pet supply and style shop in downtown Yuma, said Small Business Saturday consistently ranks as her biggest sales day of the year. She’s hoping to beat her sales from last year.

“Small business Saturday may be the most important Saturday of the year and it’s really important that the local community supports locals,” said Millis.

Millis said the recent government shutdown reduced customer traffic for the past several weeks, but she hopes the holiday shopping season will help boost business especially in downtown Yuma.

“I believe our retail locations and our restaurants are the lifeblood of downtown,” Millis said. “Any city’s downtown is one of the most important areas of the city. So, it's a place we want to see thrive and grow.”

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, small businesses make up 99.9 percent of all U.S. businesses, employing local workers and playing a critical role in supporting community economies.