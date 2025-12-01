LDS Temple planned for Yuma shown in new rendering

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a first look at its planned temple in Yuma, along with details about where it will be built.

The new rendering shows a single-story temple surrounded by desert landscaping. It will sit on nearly seven acres at East 36th Street and South 8 East Avenue.

The church first announced plans for a Yuma temple last April.

Diane Umphress, a local church member and communications director for LDS Yuma, said the new temple will make worship more accessible for local members.

“Right now, we have to travel two hours one way, either to San Diego or Mesa to go to the temple,” she said. “Think how exciting it is that you can get up and go to a temple in your hometown.”

LDS temples are not open to the public.

In a news release from the church’s headquarters in Salt Lake City, officials noted that temples serve a different purpose than the faith’s meetinghouses. While anyone may attend Sunday services and weekday activities at local chapels, temples are reserved for Latter-day Saints in good standing to take part in sacred ceremonies.

Despite them not being open to the public, Umpress highlighted that the grounds will be open for people to walk and enjoy.

“When temples are announced they always try to make the temple fit in with the history of the area. If you look at the Yuma temple it really blends in with our heritage. I think it will bring peace and contentment to anyone who just goes and walks the grounds. They're beautiful just how the landscaping is done,” said Umpress.

Arizona currently has six temples. Along with the Yuma project, the church is also planning new temples in Queen Creek and Flagstaff.

It’s estimated that there are over 400,000 LDS members in Arizona.

