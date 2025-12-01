© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Yuma County officially opens new $55M Administration Services building

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published December 1, 2025 at 7:15 PM MST
Yuma County Supervisors (left to right) Darren Simmons, Chairman Martin Porchas, Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines and Lynne Pancrazi cut the ribbon on the new county Administration Services building in Yuma on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Yuma County Supervisors (left to right) Darren Simmons, Chairman Martin Porchas, Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines and Lynne Pancrazi cut the ribbon on the new county Administration Services building in Yuma on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.

Yuma County residents have a brand new, one-stop shop for services that were previously located among several buildings.

The Yuma County Administration Services building officially opened Monday in downtown Yuma. This comes after five years of planning including two years of construction.

County Administrator Ian McGaughey said the price tag is about $55 million paid for through revenue bonds.

“This building is a beautiful building to serve not just as the Yuma County administration headquarters but to serve the whole community," McGaughey said. "with multiple offices and departments so that our residents, businesses and visitors can get the services they need in one convenient location.”

Among the departments in the new county building are Administration, the Board of Supervisors, Human Resources, Finance, Treasurer, Elections and Communications.

Supervisors held their first meeting in the new building Monday.

Among those in attendance at the ribbon cutting were county staff members and elected officials from the cities of Yuma, Somerton and San Luis.

The project was built by Pilkington Construction, designed by BWS Architects and directed by Kitchell CEM.

—-
Stay tuned to KAWC for more on this and other Yuma County government news.
Tags
News Yuma CountyYuma County Board of Supervisors
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón