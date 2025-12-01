Yuma County officially opens new $55M Administration Services building

Yuma County residents have a brand new, one-stop shop for services that were previously located among several buildings.

The Yuma County Administration Services building officially opened Monday in downtown Yuma. This comes after five years of planning including two years of construction.

County Administrator Ian McGaughey said the price tag is about $55 million paid for through revenue bonds.

“This building is a beautiful building to serve not just as the Yuma County administration headquarters but to serve the whole community," McGaughey said. "with multiple offices and departments so that our residents, businesses and visitors can get the services they need in one convenient location.”

Among the departments in the new county building are Administration, the Board of Supervisors, Human Resources, Finance, Treasurer, Elections and Communications.

Supervisors held their first meeting in the new building Monday.

Among those in attendance at the ribbon cutting were county staff members and elected officials from the cities of Yuma, Somerton and San Luis.

The project was built by Pilkington Construction, designed by BWS Architects and directed by Kitchell CEM.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more on this and other Yuma County government news.