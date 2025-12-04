Local group launches community fridge to improve access to food

A new community fridge has opened in a Yuma neighborhood to help make food available to anyone who needs it.

The launch comes after this year’s federal government shutdown, when food banks across Arizona saw more people needing help.

According to Feeding America, about 20 percent of people in Yuma County are food insecure and fighting food insecurity is a mission one local mutual aid group is combatting.

Refrigerador Comunitario, known as Refri and Spanish for community fridge, aims to make food more accessible for Yumans.

“If you are hungry or if you know someone who is hungry, stop by the refrigerator and make use of it. It is here to be utilized,” said Bette Richter, a member of Refri Comunitario.

The group recently opened its first fridge in a neighborhood near South Pacific Avenue and East 24th Street.

After a soft opening a few weeks ago, Richter said they quickly saw the fridge being utilized.

Essential food items like eggs, vegetables, snacks and water can be found in the fridge.

“If there are kids walking home from school, they can stop for a snack or someone needing rice can stop by and get rice so they can make a meal at home,” said Richter.

She said the fridge is not only meant to provide free food but build community.

“If your child’s birthday is coming up and you need some supplies, let us know and we can stock the fridge with what’s needed.”

Opening the fridge didn't happen overnight, Richter said they were donated a fridge and shortly after found a property owner willing to host it in their front lawn. They worked with a housing inspector to ensure the fridge and surrounding structure for it were safe and up to code.

Richter recently moved to Yuma from Georgia, where she previously worked with community fridge organizations.

“When I moved here, I wondered if there was a group doing a food fridge or what it would look like,” she said. “Food justice is very near and dear to my heart.”

She first became involved with free fridges when the COVID 19 pandemic hit Atlanta.

“I was in Atlanta, Georgia, and Free 99 Fridge really took off there. It was a time when people were not able to work. There wasn’t consistent income and food insecurity was a whole different level in addition to school kids not being able to have reliable meals,” she said.

Richter met a group of friends in Yuma who were also interested in opening a community fridge. That’s when they began planning the project.

“I connected with my fridge communities in Atlanta and North Carolina to make sure we were including any specific food standards. It’s not really regulated in Arizona and so we kind of went for the highest standard that we wanted to maintain as far as ensuring that food safety is maintained at all times,” she said.

In Arizona no special permit is needed to operate a community fridge and state law prevents cities and counties from restricting community fridges.

Richter said volunteers will check and clean the fridge twice a day to make sure the food being dropped off is safe and in good condition. She added that during the summer, check-ins will increase to three times a day to ensure the fridge keeps a steady temperature and to prevent food from spoiling.

“It has been amazing to see how many people are bringing food and how many people are using it. We have a number of retirees in the neighborhood who have more limited budgets, they have a fixed income, who have been using the fridge,” said Richter.

She said Yuma’s agricultural presence stood out to her when she first moved here, but she also noticed gaps in food access.

“I grew up on a farm myself and in agriculture communities. I was amazed when I moved here to see all the beautiful farms and agriculture, but also to recognize that Yuma is in a unique position where there is a lot of beautiful food that is grown, but still a decent amount of food insecurity and different spaces where food is not accessible,” she said.

Refri Comunitario is already looking ahead.

Richter said the group hopes to partner with more community organizations and local growers.

“We would love to talk with other community partners or different food growers or other community resources that may have extra food available and partner with them. We want to find out more ways we can continue to grow this,” she said.

The group welcomes volunteers, donations, and even a host willing to place a fridge in their neighborhood.

“We have ways to get involved. The easiest and simplest way is to use the fridge or drop some food off if you have anything available that is fresh and something you would be excited to have in your fridge,” she said.

Richter said volunteers are also needed to help check on the fridge and keep it clean.

For more information, community members can reach out to Refri Comunitario.

Those looking to donate food or pick up needed items can visit or leave donations at the fridge located at 2003 E 26th Street.