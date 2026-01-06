© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Congresswoman Grijalva calls censure of Sen. Kelly 'disgraceful'

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published January 6, 2026 at 2:35 PM MST
Adelita Grijalva
Provided to KAWC
Adelita Grijalva

Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva has spoken out against about the Trump administration's moves to reduce U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly's rank over a video urging military members not to follow illegal orders.

In a post Monday on X, Rep. Grijalva, whose district includes South Yuma County, wrote "Let's be clear: @SenMarkKelly is a national hero."

Kelly is pledging to fight back after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced he's taking administrative action against Kelly.

Hegseth claims that Kelly's public statements, including the video message telling troops not to follow illegal orders, amount to sedition.

In a statement on social media, the defense secretary said that he's initiated a formal 45 day process to reduce Kelly's rank and retirement pay.

"(Sen. Kelly) served our country bravely overseas and in space," Grijalva wrote. "Now, @SecWar is punishing him for defending our troops’ right to refuse illegal orders. That’s not just wrong — it’s un-American. Is this how veterans are treated now? Keep your mouth shut, or we’ll cut your hard-earned pension and demote you? DISGRACEFUL."
—-

NPR contributed to this report.
News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón