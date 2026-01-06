Congresswoman Grijalva calls censure of Sen. Kelly 'disgraceful'

Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva has spoken out against about the Trump administration's moves to reduce U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly's rank over a video urging military members not to follow illegal orders.

In a post Monday on X, Rep. Grijalva, whose district includes South Yuma County, wrote "Let's be clear: @SenMarkKelly is a national hero."

Kelly is pledging to fight back after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced he's taking administrative action against Kelly.

Hegseth claims that Kelly's public statements, including the video message telling troops not to follow illegal orders, amount to sedition.

In a statement on social media, the defense secretary said that he's initiated a formal 45 day process to reduce Kelly's rank and retirement pay.

"(Sen. Kelly) served our country bravely overseas and in space," Grijalva wrote. "Now, @SecWar is punishing him for defending our troops’ right to refuse illegal orders. That’s not just wrong — it’s un-American. Is this how veterans are treated now? Keep your mouth shut, or we’ll cut your hard-earned pension and demote you? DISGRACEFUL."

NPR contributed to this report.