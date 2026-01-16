Man dies after accident at Yuma milling facility

A tragic accident at Gowan Milling earlier this month resulted in the death of 57-year-old Jose Fernando Partida.

Partida’s family confirmed his passing in a GoFundMe post, where they are now raising funds following his death. According to the family, Partida died after suffering a work-related injury while inside a chemical mixer.

The accident occurred on January 4, according to Rural Metro Fire, which responded to Gowan Milling that morning. Officials said crews were called to a report of a man trapped inside a chemical mixer.

On Wednesday, Rural Metro Fire confirmed that the victim, Partida, died from his injuries and extended condolences to his family.

“This incident presented extraordinary challenges, including prolonged technical extrication and complex hazards that required extensive coordination among multiple agencies. First responders and medical teams worked diligently to manage mechanical, chemical, and medical risks while providing care and maintaining safety for everyone on scene. Our thoughts remain with the patient’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

Gowan Milling is an agricultural solutions company based in Yuma that develops and supplies crop protection products such as herbicides and fertilizers.

Community members have raised more than $11,000 to help Partida’s family. The funds will go toward funeral and transportation expenses.

“Jose was a joyful, loving man who brought people together,” his family wrote on GoFundMe. “He loved life, music, dancing, soccer, and above all, his family. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Lupe, and two children, Omar and Allison, whom he loved deeply.”