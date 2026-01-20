Yuma community honors MLK with unity march

Community members came together Monday for Yuma’s 38th Commemorative Martin Luther King Jr. march.

It was led by the local NAACP chapter, participants walked nearly a mile from Yuma City Hall to the Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Career Center.

Organizers said this year’s march drew the largest crowd they’ve seen in recent years. About 100 community members joined the walk including community leaders and officials.

Local NAACP president Beverly Clade said it was amazing to see the community come out and help keep Martin Luther King's dream alive.

She reflected on what the dream means to her, “It means coming together, racial equality, everybody having access to education to housing to voting rights,” said Cade. “Look around, we're doing good here in Yuma. We’re doing a good job as a community, I’m proud of it.”

KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer Thelma Lundy spoke on behalf of NAACP #1016 at the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration held at the MLK Youth Career Center in Yuma, January 19, 2026.

A celebration followed after the march. NAACP leaders and community organizers celebrated by taking part in songs and prayer.

Mayor Douglas Nicholls read a proclamation, marking January 19, 2026, as a day of observation and honor to Martin Luther King Jr.