Man dies in police shooting after officers say vehicle endangered them

The Yuma Police Department has released additional details about an officer involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night and resulted in the death of a driver.

The shooting happened Jan. 21, 2026, at about 8:20 p.m.

Police identified the man who was shot and killed as 58-year-old Sergio Mencia Ramos.

According to the initial investigation, two Yuma police officers were conducting surveillance on a residence suspected of drug related activity. The officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the residence, but the driver failed to stop and fled the area.

Officers later located the vehicle near 16th Avenue and Colorado Street, where it entered a dead-end alley.

Police said that a preliminary review of body worn camera footage shows the driver allegedly used the vehicle in a way that endangered the officers, appearing to have pinned one officer against a fence and driving toward another.

Both officers fired their weapons, striking Ramos.

Officers provided emergency medical aid, but Ramos was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 42-year-old male passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

YPD said no officers or members of the public were hurt during the incident. The officers involved have been placed on modified duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Yuma Regional Critical Incident Response Team has been activated and will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

