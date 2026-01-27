© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Attitude Pro Wrestling ready to rumble at Z Fun Factory in Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published January 27, 2026 at 4:20 PM MST
Wrestlers and organizers with Attitude Pro Wrestling at Z Fun Factory in Yuma.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Wrestlers and organizers with Attitude Pro Wrestling at Z Fun Factory in Yuma.

A locally operated professional wrestling promotion is ready to rumble this Friday in Yuma.

Attitude Pro Wrestling brings the sports entertainment action for fans with events in Yuma County. The latest show will be held at Z Fun Factory.

APW organizers say it’s a way to celebrate the independent pro wrestling scene without having to travel to Phoenix or Southern California for shows. They put on a show at the most recent Somerton Corn Festival.

Alex Dream is the owner and promoter for Attitude Pro Wrestling. He likes that its run by locals for locals.

“Attitude Pro Wrestling- we are Yuma’s own professional wrestling," Dream said. "These other companies that do come in with pro wrestling or lucha libre, they’re not from here. We are. We’re locals.”

APW’s latest show will include the luchador Super Crazy. He’s appeared in World Wrestling Entertainment, also known as WWE, and Extreme Championship Wrestling, or ECW.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear more about Attitude Pro Wrestling in Yuma.
Tags
News pro wrestling
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content