Attitude Pro Wrestling ready to rumble at Z Fun Factory in Yuma

A locally operated professional wrestling promotion is ready to rumble this Friday in Yuma.

Attitude Pro Wrestling brings the sports entertainment action for fans with events in Yuma County. The latest show will be held at Z Fun Factory.

APW organizers say it’s a way to celebrate the independent pro wrestling scene without having to travel to Phoenix or Southern California for shows. They put on a show at the most recent Somerton Corn Festival.

Alex Dream is the owner and promoter for Attitude Pro Wrestling. He likes that its run by locals for locals.

“Attitude Pro Wrestling- we are Yuma’s own professional wrestling," Dream said. "These other companies that do come in with pro wrestling or lucha libre, they’re not from here. We are. We’re locals.”

APW’s latest show will include the luchador Super Crazy. He’s appeared in World Wrestling Entertainment, also known as WWE, and Extreme Championship Wrestling, or ECW.

