Grijalva visits Somerton to launch office hours in Yuma County

Arizona Congressional District Seven Rep. Adelita Grijalva made a visit to Somerton on Wednesday, where she held constituent office hours at Somerton City Hall and met with several residents, including some seeking guidance on immigration issues.

She also announced that Somerton City Hall will now serve as the permanent location for her office hours in Somerton.

Members of Grijalva’s staff plan to be on site every fourth Wednesday of the month.

“Minimally in the area, we’ll be here three times a month,” Grijalva said.

Grijalva said a delay in her swearing-in limited her ability to begin constituent outreach earlier, but her office is now prioritizing a consistent presence in Yuma County to help residents navigate government services.

“Right now, there are so many people that need help, and sometimes you don’t know where to go,” Grijalva said. “Even if it’s not something that is a federal issue, we have the experience in our staff to make those connections.”

In addition to Somerton, Grijalva is working to establish office hours in San Luis and Yuma, as well as virtual office hours.

Staff will be available to assist residents with a range of federal services, including Social Security and Medicare issues, passport applications, and IRS-related concerns. Veteran Administration and Citizen an Immigration Services will also be offered.

Constituent office hours are intended to help residents navigate federal agencies and address concerns related to government services.