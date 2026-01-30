Remembering Uncle Billy Lutes, beloved Yuma business owner

Longtime business owner Billy Lutes, affectionately known as “Uncle Billy,” passed away on January 23, 2026, at the age of 88.

Lutes was a part owner of Lutes Casino and a well-known figure in Downtown Yuma. The Lutes family has long been dedicated supporters of the Yuma community.

The announcement of his death was made on a Lutes Casino social media post.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bill Lutes on January 23rd. Uncle Billy, was half of the creative force that transformed the family pool hall into one of the most unique restaurants Yuma's ever seen! Cheers Uncle Billy, we will keep your piano bench warm.”

Their family is a big part of Yuma’s history through the Lutes’ Gretna Green Wedding Chapel, which the family still owns. The chapel was a place where thousands of couples were married, including movie stars, during the 1930s and 1940s when Yuma was known as the Wedding Capital. It was one of several chapels the Lute’s family ran.

In 2010 both Billy and Bob Lutes were interviewed by StoryCorps, a nonprofit dedicated to recording and sharing the story of everyday Americans. We were able to learn about their family history through the interview.

They talked about the two phases of their lives, the wedding chapel phase and the casino pool hall phase.