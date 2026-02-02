ADHS launches Community Profiles dashboard

The Arizona Department of Health Services is making it easier to find reliable local public health data.

The agency has launched Community Profiles, an interactive dashboard that allows users to access critical health data tailored to their communities.

According to a press release from ADHS, Community Profiles enables local officials, researchers and the public to explore up-to-date information on demographics, health outcomes and access to care. The tool also includes data on workforce availability, health facilities and environmental conditions. The goal is to make state data more accessible and easier to use.

“Community Profiles bring interactive data and maps together on a single website,” said Nicole Eiden, GIS manager at ADHS. “By bringing hundreds of indicators into one place, it helps people quickly see what is happening in a community, where gaps exist and where action can make the greatest impact.”

The tool currently includes community profiles for most cities in Arizona including Yuma, Somerton, and San Luis.

