Future doctors at play: Children’s Museum debuts healthcare learning exhibit

Inspiring the next generation of caregivers, the Children’s Museum of Yuma County in downtown Yuma has a new interactive exhibit called the Kids Care Clinic.

Made possible through the support of Onvida Health’s board of directors, the exhibit is designed to introduce children to caregiving roles in a fun, hands-on medical setting created for imaginative play.

The space includes a check-in desk, a radiology area featuring a miniature CT scanner, a newborn nursery, and a clinic area stocked with lab coats and medical supplies. Children can also explore a child-sized ambulance.

Onvida Health

“This investment reflects our deep belief in building a healthier tomorrow for our community,” said Dr. Robert J. Trenschel, President and CEO of Onvida Health. “By creating opportunities for children to learn through play, we’re planting the seeds of confidence and a lifelong connection to caring for others.”

Onvida Health

“Onvida Health is deeply rooted in this community and that means investing in places our children feel safe, inspired and empowered,” said Machele Headington, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Onvida Health. “We’re incredibly proud that our exhibit encourages exploration and shows kids that healthcare careers are not only important to a community, but also exciting and attainable.”

Onvida Health said the exhibit was developed in close collaboration with the Children’s Museum of Yuma County blending education and play.

“The museum is excited to see our visitors explore the medical world through imagination and play. This exhibit is another wonderful example of how our partnership with Onvida Health brings learning to life for families in Yuma,” said Sabra Lemmon, Executive Director, Children’s Museum of Yuma County. “Together, we’re showing what’s possible when local organizations collaborate,” she adds.

The Children’s Museum has a variety of exhibits for children to explore. In addition to the new Kids Care Clinic, the museum features a theater area where young performers can take the stage, as well as a block station and art area that encourages creativity.

The Onvida Health children’s exhibit officially opens to the public on February 20, 2026, at the Children’s Museum of Yuma County.

Onvida Health is an underwriter for KAWC.

