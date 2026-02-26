Former Town of Parker employee sentenced to prison for fraud

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says a former Town of Parker employee has been sentenced to prison for defrauding the municipality of nearly $200,000.

Jennifer Alcaida, who previously worked as an office specialist for the town, was sentenced Feb. 23 by a judge in Mohave County Superior Court to 3.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Prosecutors say Alcaida carried out multiple schemes to steal public funds. Authorities say she created unauthorized checks drawn on town accounts, withheld cash payments that were supposed to be deposited and used a town-issued credit card for personal purchases.

Investigators also found that Alcaida fraudulently obtained a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to the attorney general’s office, she claimed the money was needed to cover payroll expenses for a personal business that did not exist.

In addition to her prison sentence, Alcaida will serve seven years of probation after her release and must pay $194,128.54 in restitution.

In a statement, Attorney General Mayes said the case demonstrates that those who misuse public funds will be held accountable.