KAWC’s Dave Riek honored with Lifetime Service Award

Next month, KAWC and Border Radio General Manager Dave Riek will receive the Arizona Media Association’s Lifetime Service Award, honoring more than 40 years in public radio. Riek began his career in 1985 as a student volunteer at KNAU-FM in Flagstaff and has worked in nearly every role in broadcasting, from reporter to operations manager.

KAWC September 2006. One of Dave's first major projects was moving the transmitter for KAWC and Inn Yuma. The other people in the photo are sponsors of the move.

This year marks his 20th year leading KAWC and Border Radio, where colleagues credit him with steady leadership and a strong commitment to serving local and tribal communities.

“Working with Dave for more than 20 years, I've watched him embody what public service leadership truly means: quiet, consistent, and always focused on the work rather than the credit,” shared KAWC Development Director Alice Ferris.

“When a station serving tribal communities went dark, Dave showed up with solutions. When the pandemic hit, and we worked remotely, Dave kept KAWC on the air. He has always put community service first in his work. He's an unsung hero who will never get radio out of his blood, and this recognition is richly deserved,” said Ferris.

Over the years, Riek has helped build Native American radio stations, mentored young journalists and interviewed every Arizona governor from Evan Mecham to current governor Katie Hobbs.

“One of my favorite things about working in radio is that every day is something new,” he shared. “While news (like history) sometimes repeats, it is always a little different every day.”

As he looks toward the future, Riek hopes the strong foundation he has built at KAWC will continue to serve as a trusted source of information and connection for the community.

Riek will receive the Lifetime Service Award at the Arizona Media Icon Lunch on April 2 in Phoenix, AZ.

About KAWC:

Since 1970, KAWC has been a public service of Arizona Western College, providing local public radio for Yuma and La Paz Counties. KAWC hosts two programming streams: KAWC News, featuring NPR, BBC, and local news coverage on 88.9 FM in Yuma and Parker, 90.1 FM in Quartzsite, and kawc.org, and KOFA Border Radio, community music on 94.7 FM, AM 1320, and borderradioaz.org. From the Matador Activity Center on the Arizona Western College campus in Yuma, KAWC and KOFA produce programming highlighting local issues and Arizona musical artists designed to educate, inform, and entertain their listeners. In partnership with local and regional media, KAWC’s vision is to become the go-to source for local media programming.

About The Arizona Media Association:

The Arizona Media Association (AMA) is a non-profit corporation that acts as the official trade association for Arizona’s local radio, TV, print and digital industry. Their mission is to amplify the unique role local media can play in every Arizona neighborhood. The AMA also underwrites the Arizona Local News Foundation to connect communities with more local news and information.