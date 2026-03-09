City of Yuma declares March 11 MIKID Day for mental health group

The City of Yuma will recognize a major milestone for a family-focused mental health organization.

City leaders will proclaim March 11 as MIKID Day.

The announcement honors Mentally Ill Kids in Distress. The nonprofit marks 39 years of service in Arizona.

Mayor Doug Nicholls and the Yuma City Council are expected to sign the proclamation.

MIKID was founded in 1987. The group supports children and teens facing behavioral health challenges.

Those include depression, anxiety, ADHD, autism, and bipolar disorder.

The organization offers family support, peer counseling, respite care and youth programs. It also provides training, support groups, and life-skills education.

A key part of MIKID’s work is lived experience.

More than 80 percent of staff members have supported a child or family member with a behavioral health challenge.

The organization says that helps families feel understood and supported.