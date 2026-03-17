BLM plans prescribed burns near Parker to reduce wildfire risk

The Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado River District is planning a series of prescribed burns near Parker later this month, part of an effort to reduce wildfire risk and improve access to a popular recreation area along the Colorado River.

The burns are expected to take place periodically between March 17 and March 31, as weather conditions allow.

The treatment area is located about seven miles northeast of Parker and roughly a half mile west of Parker Dam Road, near Crossroads on the California side of the river.

Fire personnel with the U.S. Wildland Fire Service will conduct the operations and remain on site to monitor conditions and ensure public safety.

According to the agency, the project will focus on removing hazardous accumulations of vegetation and burning piles of cut plant material. Officials say this work helps lower the risk of uncontrolled wildfires while also improving access to the river for visitors.

Because of the scale of the work, multiple burn sessions may be required to fully clear debris from ongoing maintenance and fire break construction. BLM officials say burns will only be carried out when weather conditions allow for safe and controlled fire behavior.

Visitors to the area may notice light smoke during operations.For safety reasons, access to the treatment area may be temporarily restricted during active burning.

People planning to visit nearby public lands managed by the Lake Havasu Field Office are encouraged to check ahead for updates on prescribed fire activity.