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Yuma ag leader Vicki Scott passes away

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 2, 2026 at 11:58 AM MST
Vicki Scott
Meghan Scott
Vicki Scott

A longtime Yuma County agricultural leader passed away last month.

Vicki Scott, a longtime Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association board member, died May 20.

Scott helped lead Yuma Fresh’s annual Southwest Ag Summit at Arizona Western College with a focus on food safety.

A celebration of life was held this past Saturday at the Legacy Event Center at the Yuma County Fairgrounds. Among those attending were Yuma County and state ag leaders, including Paul Brierley, Director of the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

Scott previously had an 18-year career in wastewater with the City of Yuma as a water quality chemist and eventually managed the wastewater treatment lab.

Scott was also the director of food safety and quality assurance for Amigo Farms in Yuma for 19 years.

She previously served on the board of directors for Campesinos Sin Fronteras. That organization serves low-income farmworkers and Latino families in Yuma County.

Scott is survived by her husband William Scott, Jr., daughters Meghan Scott and Allyson Scott (Luis Holguin), grandchildren Sienna, Kate, Landon and Addison, her mother and stepfather Vicki-Lynne and John Reed, her sister Desiree (Dan Zinger), brother Sean Steele and her nieces and nephews.
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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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