Yuma ag leader Vicki Scott passes away

A longtime Yuma County agricultural leader passed away last month.

Vicki Scott, a longtime Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association board member, died May 20.

Scott helped lead Yuma Fresh’s annual Southwest Ag Summit at Arizona Western College with a focus on food safety.

A celebration of life was held this past Saturday at the Legacy Event Center at the Yuma County Fairgrounds. Among those attending were Yuma County and state ag leaders, including Paul Brierley, Director of the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

Scott previously had an 18-year career in wastewater with the City of Yuma as a water quality chemist and eventually managed the wastewater treatment lab.

Scott was also the director of food safety and quality assurance for Amigo Farms in Yuma for 19 years.

She previously served on the board of directors for Campesinos Sin Fronteras. That organization serves low-income farmworkers and Latino families in Yuma County.

Scott is survived by her husband William Scott, Jr., daughters Meghan Scott and Allyson Scott (Luis Holguin), grandchildren Sienna, Kate, Landon and Addison, her mother and stepfather Vicki-Lynne and John Reed, her sister Desiree (Dan Zinger), brother Sean Steele and her nieces and nephews.