YCSO: dead female found near Yuma ID'd as 15-year-old from San Luis

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office says a deceased female found Monday morning south of Yuma has now been identified as a previously reported missing 15-year-old girl from San Luis.

Deputies responded just after 10 a.m. to the 11700 block of South Adams Avenue after receiving a report of a body.

The Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Bureau took over the case and is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Authorities have not released details about how the teen died, and no suspects or arrests have been announced.

The Sheriff's Office says next-of-kin notification has been made. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Yuma County Sheriff's Office or submit an anonymous tip.

The investigation remains ongoing.