Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
'Simpsons,' 'Spamalot' Castmember Hank Azaria

Fresh Air
Published June 2, 2005

Azaria is also currently starring in the Broadway production of Spamalot the musical version of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. He along with Tim Curry has been nominated for a Tony. He also stars in the Showtime series Huff, about an urban psychiatrist with troubles of his own. Azaria does the voices of Apu the convenience store owner and Moe the bartender, among others, on The Simpsons. This interview was originally broadcast on Dec. 6, 2004.

NPR News