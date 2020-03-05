© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
NPR News

Ohio Police Caution: Avoid Distractions, Don't Knit At Stoplights

Published March 5, 2020 at 5:03 AM MST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Police urge drivers to keep their eyes on the road and avoid distracted driving - you know, texting, scrolling down Twitter. In Columbus, Ohio, they have a new warning against knitting while driving. An unidentified motorist was caught on camera getting in a few stitches at a red light. Police shared the video on Twitter, asking drivers to please be careful and keep the knitting needles away from the wheel. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR News