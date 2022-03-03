Stanford women's soccer player Katie Meyer has died at 22

STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who memorably led the Cardinal to victory in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game, has died. She was 22.

The cause of death was not released. Stanford first announced the death of a student at one of its residence halls on Monday. On Tuesday, the university confirmed it was the soccer player, a senior international relations major.

Meyer stopped two penalty shots to lead Stanford to a 5-4 shootout victory over North Carolina after a scoreless draw in the 2019 championship game.

The native Californian got attention for her animated celebration after the second save of the shootout before teammate Kiara Pickett drilled her attempt to hand Stanford the trophy.

"Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world. Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome' to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general," Stanford said in a statement.

