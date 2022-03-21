Here are the CEOs who were briefed by the White House on the war in Ukraine

President Biden met with a small group of CEOs from some of the biggest U.S. energy, food and manufacturing companies at the White House on Monday to talk about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The CEOs were in Washington for a meeting of the Business Roundtable. They were briefed on Russia's war in Ukraine by national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, top economic adviser Brian Deese and senior adviser Cedric Richmond.

They also discussed the need to "mitigate price increases on American consumers" caused by the war and the need to address disruptions to energy and agricultural markets, the White House said in a statement.

The list of CEOs, obtained by NPR's Asma Khalid, included:

Oil: Marathon Petroleum's Michael Hennigan, ConocoPhillips' Ryan Lance and Exxon Mobil's Darren Woods

Renewable energy: Pattern Energy's Michael Garland and Invenergy's Michael Polsky

Agriculture: Cargill's David MacLennan and Land O'Lakes' Beth Ford

Banking: JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon, Bank of America's Brian Moynihan and Visa Inc.'s Alfred Kelly

Manufacturing: General Motors' Mary Barra, Dow's Jim Fitterling, Cummins' Tom Linebarger, Johnson Controls' George Oliver and U.S. Steel's David Burritt

Shipping: FedEx's Fred Smith

Biden later met with a larger group of CEOs from the Business Roundtable and warned them about the risk of Russian cyberattacks, urging them to make sure their sectors have stepped up protections.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.