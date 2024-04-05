Here's what time the eclipse will be visible in your region
Updated April 8, 2024 at 7:11 AM ET
On Monday, a solar eclipse will cross from Texas to Maine, putting over 30 million people in the path of totality, with a partial eclipse visible briefly for millions more.
Monday's weather forecast for the path of totality
Totality in the U.S. starts around 1:30 p.m. CT/2:30 ET and continues until 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET, lasting for a few minutes in each location.
The folks at NASA have a detailed breakdown for anyone in the U.S. Just pop in your ZIP code.
If you're lucky enough to find yourself in the path of totality, you can also find a minute-by-minute breakdown of when totality begins in your area, here.
More resources to enjoy the eclipse
- Sharing the eclipse with tiny humans? Check out these kid-friendly total solar eclipse learning guides from Vermont Public's But Why, and this great explainer from KERA Kids on the difference between a solar and a lunar eclipse.
- Feeling whimsical? Here are three ways to sprinkle a little magic into your eclipse experience.
- Plan to wander into the wild for the best view? Here are some tips from outdoor experts.
- Tips from Bill Nye on the best ways to enjoy the eclipse.
NPR will be sharing highlights herefrom across the NPR Network throughout the day Monday if you're unable to get out and see it in real time.
Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.