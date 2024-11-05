© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Polls leading into Election Day are largely bearing out

By Barbara Sprunt
Published November 5, 2024 at 9:02 PM MST

The polls leading into the election showed statistically tied races within margins of error and so far, they are bearing out.

“In the blue wall states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — absolute must-wins for Kamala Harris if she has a path to the White House — the Senate races there are also tracking almost exactly along lines of the presidential race, which tells us that this is a very polarized election environment,” said NPR’s Susan Davis.

There isn't a lot of split-ticket voting as of yet — something Democrats in key Senate races were hoping would happen.  

In Montana and Ohio, Democrats hoped that the personal brands of Democrats Sens. Jon Tester and Sherrod Brown would be enough to motivate Trump voters to split their ticket. Neither senator had been on the ballot with Donald Trump before.

Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
