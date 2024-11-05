Polls leading into Election Day are largely bearing out

The polls leading into the election showed statistically tied races within margins of error and so far, they are bearing out.

“In the blue wall states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — absolute must-wins for Kamala Harris if she has a path to the White House — the Senate races there are also tracking almost exactly along lines of the presidential race, which tells us that this is a very polarized election environment,” said NPR’s Susan Davis.

There isn't a lot of split-ticket voting as of yet — something Democrats in key Senate races were hoping would happen.

In Montana and Ohio, Democrats hoped that the personal brands of Democrats Sens. Jon Tester and Sherrod Brown would be enough to motivate Trump voters to split their ticket. Neither senator had been on the ballot with Donald Trump before.

