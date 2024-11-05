Republican Rep. John Curtis captures Utah Senate seat

U.S. Rep. John Curtis has won the Senate seat that will be left vacant by the retirement of Sen. Mitt Romney, maintaining Republican control of the seat in the reliably red state.

Curtis soundly defeated his opponent, Democrat Caroline Gleich, who ran on a platform that prioritized environmental justice and climate reform.

Curtis has also made addressing climate change a legislative priority, forming and leading the Conservative Climate Caucus in the House since 2021.

The victory was an expected but welcomed outcome for Republicans, who hope to wrest control of the Senate from Democrats.

Copyright 2024 NPR