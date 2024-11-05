The growing importance of Latino voters

Latinos are the largest-growing group in the country. They have increased as a share of the electorate in each of the last seven presidential elections and have increased substantially as a share of the electorate in each of the seven swing states.

They could be particularly influential in Arizona and Nevada, where they made up about 1 in 5 voters in 2020. They are also notable portions of the voting populations in the other swing states. In North Carolina, for example, they are nearly 8% of the eligible-voter population, up four-fold since 2008. In Georgia, they are just over 7%, having doubled since 2008.

Latinos have voted for the Democratic presidential candidate in each of the last four presidential elections by at least a 2-to-1 margin. Republicans came closest in 2004 when President George W. Bush was running for reelection. Bush took a very different approach than Trump. He advocated for a comprehensive immigration overhaul. Trump has demonized illegal immigrants and helped thwart a bipartisan immigration bill.

But Trump actually gained support among Latinos in 2020. He lost Latinos in all seven swing states in the last election, but by less than in 2016. Pre-election polls this time have shown Trump peeling off more Latinos — and he’s doing it partly with his messaging on the economy.

His gains may have been hampered, though, after a comedian at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” That incensed many of Puerto Rican descent , including celebrities like Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez. Puerto Ricans are about 2.5% of the population in Pennsylvania, or 500,000 people. It’s not a huge percentage, but in an election that could be decided at the margins, anything could matter.

