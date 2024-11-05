Turning Point Action rents party buses to get Arizona voters to polls

All aboard the party bus to the polls. Turning Point Action, the conservative political group founded by Charlie Kirk, rented buses to take voters standing in long lines in Maricopa County, Ariz., to polls with a shorter wait.

Dubbed the “Trump Train,” the fleet included the Wild West Party Bus and a pink bus featuring poles and a neon sign that reads “What happens in Scottsdale, stays in Scottsdale.”

Need a ride to a shorter polling location?



Lookout for @TPAction_ Trump trains! Make sure your ballot gets counted TODAY!🇺🇸🇺🇸@TPAction_ pic.twitter.com/vIwwQYKugT — maddymuncy (@maddymuncy) November 5, 2024

Turning Point Action, which is focused on mobilizing young conservative voters, has become an organizing force for the Trump campaign in Arizona.

“We are going to make November too big to rig and we are going to overwhelm the ballot boxes,” said Kirk at an event put on by the group in June at a Phoenix megachurch.

Copyright 2024 NPR