Recreational marijuana legalization is still up in the air in five states

By Mansee Khurana
Published November 6, 2024 at 7:59 AM MST
Marijuana legalization has been a ballot measure in a number of states in recent years. In the 2024 election, the issue showed up on ballots in five states: Nebraska, Florida and North and South Dakota.

The ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana has already failed in Florida, but North and South Dakota may still vote to legalize the drug, which has been legalized in two dozen states.

Nebraska voted to legalize medical marijuana in the state — recreational marijuana was not on the ballot there. The state joins the 38 others that have already legalized marijuana for medical purposes.

Mansee Khurana
