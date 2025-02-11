27 religious groups sue Trump administration over immigration enforcement policy

More than two dozen religious groups are suing the federal government in response to the Trump administration's policy giving immigration agents more leeway to make arrests at "sensitive locations," including houses of worship.

In the lawsuit, the religious groups — including the Mennonite Church, the Episcopal Church, the Union for Reform Judaism, and the Unitarian Universalist Association — said the change to the sensitive locations policy infringes on their religious freedom. They say their congregations have seen decreased attendance due to fear, and several say they face an "imminent risk" of immigration enforcement actions.

The first paragraph of the suit states, "They bring this suit unified on a fundamental belief: Every human being, regardless of birthplace, is a child of God worthy of dignity, care, and love. Welcoming the stranger, or immigrant, is thus a central precept of their faith practices."

In a press release, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church Sean Rowe said, "In God's kingdom, immigrants and refugees are not at the edges, fearful and alone. We believe their struggles reveal the heart of God, and we cannot worship freely if some among us live in fear."

Rev. Laura Everett, Executive Director, Massachusetts Council of Churches added, "Churches are, and have always been, places of prayer, solace, and safety since the time of Jesus Christ; this does not change with any new emperor, king, or president."

The groups are seeking a permanent injunction prohibiting immigration enforcement activities at houses of worship or during religious ceremonies, except with a judicial warrant or under certain pressing circumstances.

The suit filed Tuesday is the second from a religious group to challenge the Trump administration's lifting of the sensitive locations policy. In January, several Quaker groups in Maryland sued to keep ICE agents out of their meeting houses.

The administration has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

