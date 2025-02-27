Gene Hackman, who thrived playing the tough guy, dies at 95

Gene Hackman could trace his entire acting career back to one moment when he was 13 years old: His father left the family and, as he left, he walked right past his son and said nothing — just gave a slight wave.

Decades later, Hackman said he still thought about that little wave, and how much an actor could show, or hide, with just one understated gesture.

Hackman channeled that experience into a long career in acting, appearing in more than 100 movies and TV shows. The two-time Oscar winner and his wife were found dead in their New Mexico home, a Santa Fe County Sheriff's spokesperson said Thursday. Hackman was 95 years old.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Denise Avila confirmed the deaths in a statement.

In a released statement, the sheriff's spokesperson did not provide a cause of death for Hackman or his wife, Betsy Arakawa. The pair and a dog were found dead Wednesday afternoon in their home. Foul play was not immediately suspected, authorities said.

Hackman played complicated men — many of them not very nice. He won his first Oscar for his performance in the 1972 film The French Connection, in which he played a hard-nosed New York cop who roughs up a drug dealer — while dressed in a Santa suit. He won his second Academy Award playing a sadistic sheriff in the 1992 Western Unforgiven.

Hackman was tough in real life, too. He went to jail at 16 for stealing, and right after that talked his way into the Marines. Hackman bumped around for a decade, then signed up for acting lessons at the prestigious Pasadena Playhouse. He hated everyone there — except for a short kid with a big nose named Dustin Hoffman. Hackman and Hoffman were both kicked out of the program for lack of acting talent, so they moved to New York and slowly broke into the movies.

"It's always more fun to play heavy than it is to play a good guy," Hackman told Fresh Air's Terry Gross in 1999.

He did play some good guys — the inspirational coach in the movie Hoosiers, a preacher in the Poseidon Adventure — but Hackman was a coiled snake of an actor, always with a hint of menace. Hackman said he dug for intense emotions in his roles and kept them under wraps.

"I find in me a sadistic streak," he said. "I find something in me that maybe might not be very attractive, but I feel might be valuable in this context — under certain circumstances we're all capable of murder, I suppose."

Hackman epitomized a 1970s, edgy, tightly wound masculinity. He intimidated the cast of The Royal Tennenbaums, from 2001, including Luke Wilson, who played his son. In a Fresh Air interview a few years later, Wilson remembered doing a scene with Hackman — his idol. Wilson kept fumbling his lines.

"He just looked back at me with this glance that shivered me to the bone," Wilson recalled with a laugh. "And needless to say, I nailed it on the next take."

The part was written with Hackman in mind, but director Wes Anderson told Fresh Air it took him months to convince Hackman to do it.

"He was happiest when he was doing a hard shot," Anderson said. "He's such a good actor he can do anything and he sort of likes a chance to stretch his legs."

Hackman tried stretching his legs in other directions — he painted and wrote novels. He retired from acting multiple times during his career, but multiple times, he returned.

"If you've done it as long as I have, it's very hard to drop it." he explained. "You know, there's something very seductive about acting. You come to work and there's 90 people waiting for you to do something. There's something both very heady, and seductive and unattractive about that."

Some critics thought he made too many small, weird movies in the 1960s and too much commercial dreck in the 1980s and after. But unflinching, funny, surly, and a study in self-possession — Hackman became one of the most sought-after actors of his generation.

