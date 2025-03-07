Florida says its cops are ready to help ICE with deportations

Florida is going all-in on President Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. Gov. Ron DeSantis has ushered in a new law that formalizes agreements between all 67 Florida sheriffs and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The move enables local officers to enforce federal immigration laws. Florida has also imposed harsher penalties for offenses committed by people illegally in the U.S. than for everyone else.

Copyright 2025 NPR