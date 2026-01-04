Here's a partial list of U.S. elected officials opposing Trump's invasion of Venezuela

President Trump's move to depose Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has drawn praise inside the United States, especially from Republican leaders. But the invasion also faces significant skepticism, questions about legality, and full-throated opposition from some elected officials across the political spectrum.

Some Republicans condemn, or question, Trump's invasion

While most conservative lawmakers voiced support for Trump's action, a small group of Republican House members and GOP Senators described the move as unlawful or misguided.

"If the President believes military action against Venezuela is needed, he should make the case and Congress should vote before American lives and treasure are spent on regime change in South America," said Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, speaking on the House floor. "Do we truly believe that Nicolás Maduro will be replaced by a modern-day George Washington? How did that work out in Cuba, Libya, Iraq or Syria?"

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., posting on social media, voiced skepticism that the true goal of Trump's invasion was to stop the flow of drugs into the United States. She also described the military action as a violation of conservative "America First" principles.

"Americans disgust with our own government's never ending military aggression and support of foreign wars is justified because we are forced to pay for it and both parties, Republicans and Democrats, always keep the Washington military machine funded and going," Greene posted on X. "This is what many in MAGA thought they voted to end. Boy were we wrong."

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., a retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General, generally praised the military operation, but he also said the precedent of U.S. military intervention could embolden more aggressive action by authoritarian regimes in China and Russia.

"Freedom and rule of law were defended last night," Bacon said on X, referring to the invasion of Venezuela, "but dictators will try to exploit this to rationalize their selfish objectives."

At least three Republican Senators also voiced concern or skepticism about the invasion and its legal justification, while also celebrating the fall of Maduro.

"In this case, a leader who monopolized central power is removed in an action that monopolizes central power," Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul wrote on the platform X. "Best though, not to forget, that our founders limited the executive's power to go to war without Congressional authorization for a reason—to limit the horror of war and limit war to acts of defense."

GOP Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, both of Alaska, said Maduro's ouster would make the United States and the world safer, but suggested the operation could turn into a quagmire for U.S. troops.

"Late last year, I voted to proceed to debate on two resolutions that would have terminated the escalation of U.S. military operations against Venezuela absent explicit authorization from Congress," Murkowski wrote on the platform X. She added that she expects further briefings from Trump officials on the "legal basis for these operations."

"The lessons learned from what took place after the United States deposed another Latin American indicted drug lord—Panama's Manuel Noriega in 1989—could prove useful, as could the painful and difficult lessons learned after the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003," Sullivan wrote on X.

Most Democrats condemn the invasion

Most Democratic lawmakers and elected officials also described Maduro as a dictator, but they generally condemned Trump's action. At a press conference Saturday, New York City's new Mayor Zohran Mamdani told reporters he phoned Trump and voiced opposition to the invasion.

"I called the President and spoke with him directly to register my opposition to this act and to make clear that it was an opposition based on being opposed to a pursuit of regime change, to the violation of federal and international law," Mamdani said.

Democratic minority leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York accused Trump of acting in bad faith and violating the U.S. Constitution. "The idea that Trump plans to now run Venezuela should strike fear in the hearts of all Americans," Schumer said in a post on X. "The American people have seen this before and paid the devastating price."

According to Schumer, the Trump administration assured him "three separate times that it was not pursuing regime change or or military action without congressional authorization."

California's Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff, a frequent Trump critic, posted a series of comments on X describing Saturday's military action and Trump's proposed U.S. occupation of Venezuela as potentially disastrous.

"Acting without Congressional approval or the buy-in of the public, Trump risks plunging a hemisphere into chaos and has broken his promise to end wars instead of starting them," Schiff wrote.

"Donald Trump has once again shown his contempt for the Constitution and the rule of law," said Vermont's Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, in a video posted on social media, where he described the U.S. invasion as "imperialism."

"This is the horrific logic of force that Putin used to justify his brutal attack on Ukraine," Sanders said.

Trump campaigned on an “America First” platform. Now he wants to "run" Venezuela?



60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. Health care is collapsing. Housing is unaffordable.



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, also spoke harshly of the military strike, describing it as an effort by Trump to distract attention from domestic troubles in the United States.

"It's not about drugs. If it was, Trump wouldn't have pardoned one of the largest narco traffickers in the world last month," Ocasio-Cortez said, referring to Trump's decision to free former Honduran President Orlando Hernandez, who had been convicted in the U.S. of helping smuggle more than 400 tons of cocaine into the U.S.

"It's about oil and regime change. And they need a trial now to pretend that it isn't. Especially to distract from Epstein + skyrocketing healthcare costs," Ocasio-Cortez added on X.

