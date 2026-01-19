U.S. lawmakers wrap reassurance tour in Denmark as tensions around Greenland grow

President Trump escalated his crusade for the U.S. to acquire Greenland this weekend, just as a congressional delegation wrapped up a trip to Denmark to try to turn the temperature down.

On Saturday, Trump announced on social media that he intends to impose a 10% tariff on eight European nations, including Denmark, because of their opposition to his plan. He vowed to raise the tariff to 25% by June if a deal to acquire Greenland isn't reached.

The threat came on the heels of a bipartisan congressional visit to Denmark, where 11 lawmakers attempted to reassure Danish and Greenlandic politicians of U.S. support.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, one of two Republicans on the delegation, blasted the president's announcement on social media.

"The fact that a small handful of 'advisors' are actively pushing for coercive action to seize the territory of an ally is beyond stupid," he posted. "It hurts the legacy of President Trump and undercuts all the work he has done to strengthen the NATO alliance over the years."

Over the course of the trip, the delegation met with top Danish and Greenlandic officials, including Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who has said U.S. taking over Greenland would spell the end of NATO.

"Greenland is a part of Denmark. Denmark is our NATO ally. That should be the end of this discussion," Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., who led the delegation, said on Saturday.

"This is a moment where our very positive relationships have dimmed a bit, and I hope that the people of the Kingdom of Denmark do not abandon their faith in the American people," he added.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, stressed the importance of not letting this issue "become a partisan matter."

She suggested there is broader Republican opposition to Trump's plans than was reflected in the makeup of the delegation.

"I don't think that the absence of Republicans is because they don't care about this issue or they have already decided what side of the fence that they may be," she told reporters. "So I would not take that as an indicator of support or lack of support."

Pipaluk Lynge, a politician from Greenland who spoke with the delegation, said she's been wanting to meet with the Americans for over a year.

"Dialogue through social media won't come to a better ending," she said. "Dialogue face to face is really important, and also that they hear from the Greenlandic people themselves."

Lynge said fears in Greenland are high and diplomacy is crucial.

"We are worried, the children of Greenland are worried. But we as politicians have to work on making collaboration," she said. "I'm hoping that this also can be sent to the White House, that we're open for business and open for dialogue, to compromise."

Lawmakers as crisis diplomats

The delegation highlighted the role that lawmakers can play on the world stage, meeting not only with political figures but with the business community as well.

"We continue to hear about the challenges that come with an unpredictable and unstable political environment in the United States and how that can stifle investment," said Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del.

McBride said the Greenlandic delegation told lawmakers how existential this threat feels.

"I think it is easy for people back in the United States to see these headlines and to dismiss it as a show, as pure saber rattling," McBride told NPR. "But I cannot stress for people enough how serious people in Greenland and Denmark are taking this."

The delegation also laid a wreath at a memorial acknowledging the sacrifice of Danes deployed in international missions, with inscriptions of the fallen.

Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images / Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images Jeanne Shaheen attends a press conference with an American delegation, consisting of senators and members of the House of Representatives, in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Saturday.

"A black mark on America"

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., told NPR the visit to the memorial is a reminder of the deep sacrifices Denmark has made.

"They have stood by us in two world wars — Afghanistan," she said. "Danish soldiers stood side by side with Americans. And for America's president to show so little regard, appreciation and understanding for what Denmark has done is a black mark on America."

Shaheen, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Trump's actions have "real ramifications for people here who feel betrayed by America."

She added his quest to acquire Greenland threatens the NATO alliance.

"One of the things that has made America so strong is our allies and partners, and anything that the president does to undermine those relationships, to undermine NATO, does nothing but give Vladimir Putin in Russia and President Xi in China reasons to celebrate," Shaheen said. "And you can bet they're celebrating now."

Trump has said that China and Russia are encircling Greenland, but lawmakers have repeatedly said they haven't received any intelligence indicating that threat.

Martin Sylvest Andersen / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images Europe Protesters on City Square during a protest in support of Greenland on Saturday in Copenhagen, Denmark.

"Yankee go home"

This weekend was also marked by a massive demonstration in Copenhagen, where thousands protested against Trump's comments, some waving signs that read, "Yankee go home."

"It's just absurd," said Christian Michaelson, who grew up in Denmark.

"If you had wanted a higher presence in the Arctic region, you could have just asked," he said.

Charlotte Holm held a sign that read: "Americans want Epstein files. Not Greenland. Greenland not for sale."

"Leave them alone," said Holm, who was born and raised in Copenhagen and has family in Greenland. "I hope [Trump] will get obsessed with something else all of a sudden."

She said she worries that NATO will "implode" if Trump moves against a NATO ally, echoing comments from the Danish prime minister.

"If we go across that line, there's no going back," she said. "You can't put the toothpaste back into the tube."

