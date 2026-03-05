Announcing the 2025 NPR College Podcast Challenge Honorable Mentions

And that's another year in the books! The fifth annual NPR College Podcast Challenge received roughly 200 entries from students in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

Today, we are announcing our 10 finalist entries, and with them, an additional 35 podcasts that caught our ears, and that our team thought had a strong story to tell.

Below are the honorable mentions. Congratulations everyone!

A city divided: Oakland debates community safety by Brianna Sosa

Stanford University, Stanford, Calif.

A Winooski chef finds peace in fly fishing by Dylan Moody A'ness

University Of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.

After the Sentence by Tess Bierly

Duke University, Durham, N.C.

Blissful Ignorance: The Amateur Boxing Dilemma by Henry Nicholls

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, N.C.

Bread & Butter Farm: A Place to Belong by Cate MacDonald

University Of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.

Classroom Confessions by Christina Muttavanchery

Fordham University, New York, N.Y.

Connecting routes by Kathleen Leslie

University of Nevada, Reno, Reno, Nev.

Creativity as Currency: How Communities Are Responding to the Hunger Crisis by Cecilia Pflieger

Endicott College, Beverly, Mass.

Crowned and Proud: More Than Hair by Kitan Arole

University of Connecticut, Mansfield, Conn.

Deep Dive by Zach Lebowitz, Karina Kafka, Eli Dahmah and Findlay Drabant

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minn.

Deliver U.S. by Krystal Guerra

Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, Texas

Dreams Without Borders by Alondra Nolasco Rojas

Hofstra University, Hempstead, N.Y.

Dropping In With Mo by Marissa Dumais

University Of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.

Education as a Turning Point by Students of Inside-Out Pathway-to-BA Program

Pitzer College, Claremont, Calif.

Elevator Escapades by Jack Lynch

Thomas More University, Crestview Hills, Ky.

Finding Family by Ava Johnson

Princeton University, Princeton, N.J.

Friday Night Lights And NIL Rights by Ainsley Elliot

Kent State University, Portage County, Ohio

Hearing My Family by Bunmi Omisore

Duke University, Durham, N.C.

it all started with bananas by Leonella Abreu Garcia, Yanelyse Cruz, Hayley Garabitos, Katie Goris and Emily McDougall

SUNY Oneonta, Oneonta, N.Y.

K-ALL: Big Ocean Interview | First Hard-of-Hearing K-Pop Group Drops Christmas Single "RED-DY SET GO" by Angel Polito

Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, N.Y.

Khmer Recountings by Kendrah Su

Princeton University, Princeton, N.J.

La Chamba Podcast Series by Barbara Flores, Suni Salas and Maria Garcia

University of Arizona, Phoenix, Ariz.

One Person by Samuel Mansi

Dalton State College, Dalton, Ga.

PCCD Alert – how a team of community college reporters investigated a shooting death on campus by Desmond Meagley, Eliot Faine, Ivan Saravia and Erik Bracken

Laney College, Oakland, Calif.

Rock Bottom by John Bartee

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville, Ill.

Straddling Tints: Raised in the Spaces Between by Sara Morales

Fordham University, New York, N.Y.

The Cost of Being Served by Gabriela Valladares

Dalton State College, Dalton, Ga.

The House That Raised Us by Hannah Loftis

Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, Edwardsville, Ill.

The Next Lost City?: Evaluating How Rising Sea Levels are affecting the San Diego coastline by Michaela Habal, Martha Gonzalez Mejia, Alejandra Guio Perez and Aylen Ojeda Lopez

University of California San Diego, San Diego, Calif.

The Story Behind Stickers by Jessica Watts

Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill.

The Truth That Bothers Them by Victoria Cuellar

Miami Dade College, Miami, Fla.

Thief of Potential by Yanser Rodriguez Perez, Jennifer Santos, Soraya Guillet, Kawanza Nelum and Olivia Correa

Miami Dade College, Miami, Fla.

Through the Glass by Halee Provost, Daniela Ortiz, Daniel Leon and Valerie Williams

Miami Dade College, Miami, Fla.

Thrown Away: Waiting Outside New Jersey's Largest ICE Detention Facility by Koki Ogawa

Princeton University, Princeton, N.J.

To Speak or Not To Speak by Sophia Marciano

Hofstra University, Hempstead, N.Y.

Congratulations everyone! Thanks again for sharing your stories with us. We loved listening to every minute of them, and we hope to hear from you again this fall.

NPR's College Podcast Challenge will return Fall of 2026. You can reach us at studentpodcastchallenge@npr.org.



