Palestinians celebrate Eid in Gaza, making the most of a fragile ceasefire

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Many Muslims are celebrating the start of Eid al-Fitr on Friday to mark the end of Ramadan, a month of daylong fasts.

For two years of war, Gaza's streets shook with the sound of deadly Israeli airstrikes. Eid was muted.

This year, a fragile ceasefire has allowed Palestinians there to once again gather for Eid prayers. They listened to sermons among the rubble of destroyed mosques and homes. Hamas police secured the streets and greeted children.

Despite continued hardship, glimpses of joy and little luxuries also appeared: kids were dressed in colorful new clothes, friends posed for selfies and Eid prayers rang through the streets.

The holiday comes as Israel further restricts the entry of aid through only one partially opened crossing. Approximately 200 trucks are entering Gaza daily since the start of the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran, according to Israel.

That's a fraction of the 600 trucks U.N. aid agencies say are needed to reach all of Gaza's 2 million people, most of whom live in makeshift tents and rely on aid for survival.

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Anas Baba / NPR / NPR People gather for prayers on Eid in Gaza City on Friday.

Anas Baba / NPR / NPR Young women pose for selfies in Gaza City on Friday.

Anas Baba / NPR / NPR People walk past tents in Gaza City on Friday as Palestinians there celebrated Eid.

Anas Baba / NPR / NPR Children beamed in colorful new clothes for the Eid holiday.

Anas Baba / NPR / NPR Palestinians pray in Gaza City and Eid prayers rang through the streets.

Anas Baba / NPR / NPR Children wore colorful new clothes for Eid.

Anas Baba / NPR / NPR Girls walk past tents in Gaza City on Friday. For two years of war, Gaza's streets shook with the sound of deadly Israeli airstrikes

Anas Baba / NPR / NPR A boy looks at Hamas police on Eid in Gaza City.

Anas Baba / NPR / NPR People listen to sermons outside, near destroyed and damaged buildings.

Anas Baba / NPR / NPR People gathered together to mark the holiday.

Anas Baba / NPR / NPR People pray on Eid in Gaza City on Friday.