Epstein survivors have mixed feelings on Melania Trump's call for hearing in Congress

After a surprise public statement from first lady Melania Trump denying that she had meaningful ties to Jeffrey Epstein and calling for a congressional hearing, survivors of the late sex offender's abuse have voiced mixed opinions on the statement.

At the White House on Thursday, Trump said that she was not a victim of Epstein, that she did not know of his crimes, and that he did not introduce her to President Trump. She went on to call Congress to take further action.

"Epstein was not alone," she said. "I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors. Give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress."

In a statement to NPR, the Department of Justice said: "As we have always stated, we encourage any victims of Jeffrey Epstein — who wish to speak — to contact the FBI. Any survivor who has information on an abuser is encouraged to contact federal law enforcement."

Later on Thursday, a group of 15 survivors of Epstein's abuse released a statement saying that the first lady is now "shifting the burden" onto survivors to protect people with power, including the Department of Justice, law enforcement, prosecutors and the Trump administration.

"Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein have already shown extraordinary courage by coming forward, filing reports, and giving testimony," the statement read. "Asking more of them now is a deflection of responsibility, not justice."

The White House did not immediately respond to NPR's questions on whether they had a response to some survivors' criticisms or why the first lady was speaking out now.

Among the survivors who signed the statement was Marina Lacerda, who was identified in a 2019 indictment against Epstein as Minor-Victim 1. She also posted a video on Instagram shortly after the first lady's press conference questioning whether a hearing would produce anything meaningful.

"You want to retraumatize us and ask us to go in front of Congress and tell them our story, which we have told some of them already," Lacerda said. "And then do absolutely nothing."

In a separate statement, sisters Maria and Annie Farmer, who both have said they were abused by Epstein, said they want "accountability, transparency, and justice."

"If the federal government is truly committed to supporting survivors, it would ask us what we want and should follow the facts wherever they may lead," the statement said.

But Alicia Arden, who says Epstein assaulted her in a hotel when she was a young model, told NPR she wants to testify. She also said she thought it was brave of Melania Trump to make a statement.

"I'm willing to testify before Congress about what Jeffrey Epstein did to me and how I was attacked in the room," Arden said.

The Justice Department has released millions of pages of documents tied to Epstein, his personal life, his connections, his crimes and people within his inner circle. In those files are a number of references to President Trump. An NPR investigation in February found that documents naming the president were withheld from the files, some of which were later published. Epstein and Maxwell, so far, are the only individuals listed in the files — where many high profile people are named — who have faced criminal charges.

Arden said that "everything has always needed to come out about the files" and that information about Epstein's crimes needs to continue reaching the public. She said whether other survivors also want to testify is "completely their choice."

"If they feel like it's a burden to them, then they don't have to," Arden said. "I don't feel like it's a burden on me. It helps me to keep talking about it."

Arden filed a police report before Epstein was indicted in 2006. She said that looking back, she still can't believe she went through with it.

"I was so scared and I'm really happy that I did it because everyone's happy that I did it now because it's on file," Arden said. "The other victims that didn't get to do it, I did it for them.

"I hope that we get to testify before Congress," Arden continued. "If Melania would like to be with us, I think that would be nice and helpful if we were … testifying next to her."

The White House did not respond to NPR's question on whether the first lady was considering this.

Gloria Allred, an attorney who has represented 27 survivors of Epstein's abuse along with Arden, said she was glad that the first lady made the statement. She said that she supports a hearing but that survivors should not be subpoenaed to testify.

"I don't think any one survivor or even any one lawyer should decide this for everyone because there reportedly are over a thousand survivors," Allred said. "It's time for them to have control over their own decisions."

Neither Allred nor Arden said they had heard from members of Congress about specific plans to have a hearing. Allred also called on Melania Trump to testify, saying it would be a "powerful example."

"How many will be willing to testify if that hearing comes? I don't know," Allred said. "I don't know if they can even feel that they can trust the system anymore."

Members of Congress from both parties are rallying behind Melania Trump's call to action.

California Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said he agrees with having a public hearing for Epstein's victims. He called on Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the committee, to "schedule a public hearing immediately."

"We encourage Chairman Comer to respond to the First Lady's request and schedule a public hearing immediately," Garcia said.

Comer did not respond to NPR's request for comment.

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace commended the first lady's statement. She wrote in a statement, "As a survivor, this isn't political, it's personal and when the First Lady of the United States stands up and demands justice for Epstein's victims, it is truly momentous."

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