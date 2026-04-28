Millions of homes in the U.S. are uninsured. NPR wants to hear your story

Even as homeowners face more extreme weather like recent wildfires, floods and tornadoes, millions of them are foregoing home insurance, often due to soaring costs.

When homeowners lack adequate coverage, families and entire communities are exposed to profound financial risks as disasters strike.

NPR wants to hear about your experiences with home insurance companies, as well as the decisions you're making about coverage as premiums rise.

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