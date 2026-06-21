Want to improve your agility? Try these 'explosive power' exercises

So you've heard of strength training and cardio. But have you heard of training for "explosive power"?

It's the ability to rapidly generate a lot of force, says Jessica Scott, an exercise physiology researcher who has studied the effects of physical activity on different groups, including cancer patients and NASA astronauts.

"It's not necessarily lifting the heaviest load. It's about moving a lighter load very quickly," she says.

This skill helps us safely do many everyday tasks, like walking up and down the stairs or standing up from a chair, says Scott. "It's what allows you to catch yourself and not fall while walking down the sidewalk."

You can hone your explosive power by doing exercises that combine speed and strength, like simple jumping jacks or more challenging kettlebell swings. Studies have shown that these exercises can improve sports performance and reduce injury.

Explosive power is even more important as we age. It can help prevent falls and injuries as our muscle mass declines. Each year, starting around age 40, we lose 1% to 2% of our fast-twitch muscle fibers, a type of muscular cell that allows us to do these forceful movements.

Scott, who currently works at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center as the director of its exercise oncology program, talked to Life Kit about how to incorporate explosive power movements into your workout.

Below, she recommends a set of exercises for all fitness levels, as well as a set for those who have a solid fitness foundation.

Our guide on form is Life Kit's own Margaret Cirino, who is a CrossFit Level 1 trainer and a former Division I rower at the University of Southern California.

Lower-intensity exercises for all fitness levels

These are movements you can try at home regardless of your fitness level. Just make sure you have full control over your movements and stop before you're fatigued or if you feel any pain.

Do three sets of the following exercises and keep repetitions low — around three to five.

Sit-to-stand

How to do it: Grab a chair, bench or other sturdy platform and have a seat. Your feet should be hip-width apart. While keeping your abdominal muscles tight, stand up quickly from the chair and then slowly lower yourself back down. The lower the platform, the more difficult this exercise will feel. (See the image above for reference.)

Elevated pushups

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How to do it: Using a platform or wall, start in an elevated plank position with your hands in line with your shoulders. Slowly lower your chest until it makes contact with the surface, and then quickly push away until your elbows are straight.

Make sure that your elbows are tucked by your sides and that your body maintains the same controlled plank position through the entire movement. Just as with the sit-to-stand, choosing a lower platform will make this exercise feel more difficult.

Heel raises

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How to do it: Standing straight with your feet hip-width apart, quickly raise your heels, and then slowly lower them down onto the ground. Prioritize staying controlled and balanced through your heels.

Higher-intensity exercises for those looking for a challenge

Before you jump into these more intense movements, make sure you have a solid fitness foundation, Scott says.

That's at least three months of regular aerobic exercise, like walking or cycling, as well as one to two days a week of strength training, she says.

Once you have that baseline, Scott recommends incorporating a 20-minute explosive power session into your workout routine each week. She shares a suggested set of movements below.

Do three sets of the exercises, and keep repetitions low — around three to five. Keep your movements short and high-quality, Scott says. Explosive power isn't like resistance training where you're trying to push yourself to fatigue.

Squat jumps

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How to do it: With your feet hip-width apart and arms slightly behind your torso in a ready position, slowly lower yourself into a squat. Make sure your feet are flat on the ground and your chest is upright. Then accelerate out of the squat into a vertical jump, bringing your arms upward to generate momentum. Jump as high as possible with your hips fully extended. As you land, return back to a starting squat position to cushion your fall.

Jumping jacks

How to do it: Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and arms by your sides. Then jump into a slightly wider stance, simultaneously bringing your arms laterally upward until they can touch overhead. Jump back into your starting standing position and repeat.

Pushups

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How to do it: Begin in a tall plank position with your hands stacked directly below your shoulders. While keeping your elbows tucked into your sides, slowly lower your body until your chest makes contact with the ground. Then press against the ground and quickly return to a tall plank.

Medicine ball slams

Margaret Cirino/NPR /

How to do it: Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and a medicine ball at your chest. Raise your heels while bringing the medicine ball overhead. Then quickly hinge at your hips and lower your arms and torso, simultaneously slamming the ball into the ground.

Kettlebell swings

Margaret Cirino/NPR /

How to do it: Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and arms relaxed, and hold a kettlebell with both hands. First, hinge at your hips, bringing the kettlebell backward between your legs. Then quickly push your hips forward, using that momentum to swing the kettlebell upward until your arms are straight and horizontal. Return back to the hinge position and repeat.

Scott says one explosive power training session per week is great for beginners. Then, you can build to the ideal, which is two 20-minute workouts a week.

With time and consistent training, you might find it easier to chase after your kids, feel more steady on your feet or make some epic tennis shots.

This story was edited by Malaka Gharib. The visual editor is CJ Riculan. We'd love to hear from you. Email us at LifeKit@npr.org. Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and sign up for our newsletter.

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