Greetings from London, where Banksy's flag man is a warning cry

In central London's Waterloo Place, a life-size statue that emerged overnight in late April has been creating a stir. When I visited a few weeks after it was erected, local authorities had already set up protective barriers around it.

The installation — signed by the famed street artist Banksy — depicts a man in a suit hoisting a flag as he strides over a precipice. As he marches on, the flag blows backward to cover his face, leaving him unaware he's only a step away from a perilous fall.

Set among grand monuments celebrating Britain's past, the "flag man" takes on a particular visual irony at a time when the country — and much of the world — is debating its path forward.

Like many viewers there, I found myself wondering whether this statue is Banksy's warning about the consequences of uncritical nationalism, or simply a reflection on human shortsightedness. Or, perhaps, it is just prompting us to ponder a broader question: What happens when devotion to a symbol prevents us from seeing what lies ahead?

Whatever the message, the work feels remarkably attuned to the current moment.

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