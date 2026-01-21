Carmen Márquez is a Mexican American Journalist based in Los Angeles. For almost a decade she has worked in National TV and Radio focusing on undocumented communities in The United States. She is currently producing documentary episodes for LWC Studios about Latina health, working with UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute, and producing for various outlets including Latinus and Channel 4 News London.

Carmen’s trajectory in Television has also led her to Voice Acting, offering English and Spanish Voice-over with a cross cultural, girl next door conversational flow.