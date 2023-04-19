Arizona Edition: An Inside Look at the New Children's Museum of Yuma County

"It is a discovery playground. This is a place where kids can explore, imagine and create."

Yuma - After years of planning, the Children's Museum of Yuma County is set for its grand opening.

Arizona Edition host, Lou Gum, takes a walkthrough tour with executive director, Melissa Rushin Irr.

Irr talks about what it took to get the museum off the ground, describes some of the exbibits, and shares her dream for how the museum will benefit the community in the years to come.

The museum hopes to open Friday, April 21st, pending a final inspection by the City of Yuma.

Check out some photos: