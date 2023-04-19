© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: An Inside Look at the New Children's Museum of Yuma County

By Lou Gum
Published April 19, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST
Arizona Edition

"It is a discovery playground. This is a place where kids can explore, imagine and create."

Yuma - After years of planning, the Children's Museum of Yuma County is set for its grand opening.

Arizona Edition host, Lou Gum, takes a walkthrough tour with executive director, Melissa Rushin Irr.

Irr talks about what it took to get the museum off the ground, describes some of the exbibits, and shares her dream for how the museum will benefit the community in the years to come.

The museum hopes to open Friday, April 21st, pending a final inspection by the City of Yuma.

Check out some photos:

rosas.jpg
1 of 6  — rosas.jpg
Rose's Garden Cafe lets kids learn about restaurants and honors the family that ran a historic business in the space.
Lou Gum / KAWC
bus bug.jpg
2 of 6  — bus bug.jpg
Kids can learn about bugs in a bug.
Lou Gum / KAWC
toddler play area.jpg
3 of 6  — toddler play area.jpg
An area for toddlers to safely play and explore.
Lou Gum / KAWC
BONES.jpg
4 of 6  — BONES.jpg
A fossil collection on loan from Arizona Western College includes "treasure boxes" for kids to get hands on with history.
Lou Gum / KAWC
Construction.jpg
5 of 6  — Construction.jpg
Kids can build structures larger than themselves in the construction exhibit area.
Lou Gum / KAWC
CR RIVER MURAL.jpg
6 of 6  — CR RIVER MURAL.jpg
Visitors are greeted by a Colorado River mural with hidden animals, painted by Yuma artist Lia Littlewood.
Lou Gum

Arizona Edition childrenmuseumYuma ArizonaEarly Education
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
