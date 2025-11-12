Jamie Sheldahl's education legacy, Vista High School profile

Welcome to KAWC’s Educating Yuma, a new program that takes a closer look at the schools, people and issues shaping Yuma's future.

Episodes will regularly feature school profiles and special interviews with education professionals. Sometimes that'll mean getting to know an individual's story and other times that'll involve deep dives on big topics within education.

This episode features a sit-down interview with Jamie Sheldahl, who retired from his position as superintendent of Yuma School District One over the summer.

Sheldahl’s connection to Yuma education runs deep: over the course of four decades, he taught, coached and presided over many Yuma schools.

Although this interview took place shortly before his retirement and was featured in an article, this episode provides a fuller conversation. Listen on for a peek into 38 years of Yuma education history, including the origins of Gila Ridge High School.

Each Educating Yuma episode will also profile a local school in the county. In this episode, KAWC profiled Vista High School, an alternative high school within the Yuma Union High School District.

This program is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

