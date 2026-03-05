Siendo Primero: Jobs and Experience for Students

In this episode, we talk about the fear every student feels when looking for their first job without experience. We share stories about how our class projects, volunteering, and even the support we provide at home count as valuable tools for the future. The idea is to motivate ourselves to take the first step, reminding us that we're not alone and that there's always someone willing to lend a hand to help us achieve our dream job.

Voices in this episode: Rogelio Torres, Leobardo Meza, Mia Rodriguez, Karlo Armenta, Michael Rose, Fresia Reina.