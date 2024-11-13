How young voters prepared to vote and AWC celebrates first-gen students

The Intern Show is a podcast produced by the KAWC Student Newsroom. It aims to broadcast news by students, for students.

A typical episode of The Intern Show will include some headlines, a spot highlighting an important topic for students, a one-minute flash interview with an interesting member of the Yuma community, and a feature that digs deeper into what matters to young adults.

This week: The Intern Show will be focusing on young voters. As we gear up for the 2024 election: are young and first-time voters prepared for November 5th? And, Arizona Western College celebrates First Generation students.

This show aired on November 1, 2024, as part of KAWC's Arizona Edition broadcast.